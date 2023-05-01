Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $280.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $241.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.13 and its 200 day moving average is $154.08. The company has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

