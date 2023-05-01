Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $229.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $229.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.47.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.23 and a 200 day moving average of $153.18. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $207.16.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total transaction of $2,059,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,164.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,469,164.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $1,029,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,763 shares in the company, valued at $17,861,031.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,568 shares of company stock worth $39,270,486 in the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

