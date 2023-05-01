Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $245.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Essex Property Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $219.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $344.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.63.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 122.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,588,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2,388.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 638,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,367,000 after buying an additional 613,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $124,907,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.