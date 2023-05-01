Stifel Nicolaus Increases Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Price Target to $85.00

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KEX. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.75.

NYSE:KEX opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.67 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $217,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,914.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $139,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,717.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $217,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,087,914.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,316 shares of company stock worth $1,839,789. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $341,285,000 after purchasing an additional 54,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,471 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,407,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kirby by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,288,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,250,000 after acquiring an additional 62,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Kirby by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,026,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,161,000 after acquiring an additional 88,143 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

