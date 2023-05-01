Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target to $30.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PEAK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $34.19.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 118.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 760,816 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Featured Stories

