Stifel Nicolaus Trims Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Target Price to $130.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.43.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CPT opened at $110.05 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average of $112.90.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.