Stifel Nicolaus Trims IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Target Price to $255.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.87.

NYSE:IQV opened at $188.23 on Friday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $249.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in IQVIA by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

