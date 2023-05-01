SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SunPower were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPWR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SunPower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SunPower by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SunPower by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $13.22 on Monday. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.25 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

