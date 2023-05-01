Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,904,000 after acquiring an additional 137,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,317,000 after acquiring an additional 59,836 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,119,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,566,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 250,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.77.

Insider Activity

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 5.5 %

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TNDM stock opened at $39.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.96. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $100.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

