Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 392,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 49,952 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,885,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,934,000 after acquiring an additional 431,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of TPX stock opened at $37.47 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading

