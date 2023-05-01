Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $138.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.95. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 15.86%.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total value of $271,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total transaction of $271,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,940 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

