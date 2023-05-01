Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 493.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,873 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 51.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $823,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $50.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCBI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

