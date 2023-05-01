The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 140.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCKT. Craig Hallum downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $18.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $504.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 13.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

