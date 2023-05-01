The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $73.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.98. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

