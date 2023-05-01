Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.09.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $131.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $133.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 68.06%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

