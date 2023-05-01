Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Shares Purchased by Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,663,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260,000 shares during the period. Trevi Therapeutics comprises about 0.8% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $12,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 305.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRVI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

