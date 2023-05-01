Truist Financial Boosts Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $430.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on LLY. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $395.50.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE LLY opened at $395.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $283.00 and a 1 year high of $404.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $344.75 and its 200 day moving average is $351.21.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $944,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

