Truist Financial Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $32.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.52.

Intel Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

