Trust Co. of Virginia VA Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 353.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 65,202 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $105.45 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 251.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

