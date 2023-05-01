TTEC (TTEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $658.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.78 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, analysts expect TTEC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $34.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. TTEC has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $77.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TTEC by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TTEC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Barrington Research lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on TTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

