Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $62.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $95.69.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

