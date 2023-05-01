U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,355 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $6,816,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 281,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,823,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 940,014 shares of company stock worth $54,381,212. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $63.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $69.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

