U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after buying an additional 159,396 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,018,000 after acquiring an additional 92,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 266.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 105,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 76,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $455.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $445.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.25.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.