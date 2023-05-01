U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.64.
Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of ITW opened at $241.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.15 and a 200 day moving average of $226.75. The company has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.