U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 699,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,986,000 after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 417,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,429 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.5 %
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.
Synchrony Financial Profile
Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
