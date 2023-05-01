U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 404,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS UJAN opened at $31.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

