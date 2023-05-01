U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,521 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BCE by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,861,000 after buying an additional 1,198,271 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BCE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,568,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,532,000 after acquiring an additional 112,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,875,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,538,000 after acquiring an additional 79,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading

