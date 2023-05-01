U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,740 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 183.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $37.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

