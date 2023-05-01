U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 784 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.83.
Spotify Technology Price Performance
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spotify Technology Profile
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.