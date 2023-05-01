U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 98,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.
Several research firms have weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
COLL stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $804.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.07 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 44.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.
