U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 98,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 11,250 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 21,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $586,279.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,025 shares of company stock worth $1,996,513 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

COLL stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $804.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.07 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 44.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.