U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hubbell by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,230,000 after buying an additional 1,995,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 301,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,769,000 after purchasing an additional 163,691 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hubbell by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 243,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,224,000 after purchasing an additional 150,269 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $269.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $269.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

