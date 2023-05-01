U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 105,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 37,431 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 567.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 161,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.65. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

