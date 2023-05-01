U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp
In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.
Fifth Third Bancorp Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.
