U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

