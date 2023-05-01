U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,437,000 after buying an additional 4,666,575 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,121,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,533,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,203,000 after purchasing an additional 129,061 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $35,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

STNE opened at $12.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.24.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $514.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. On average, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

