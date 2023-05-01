U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 497 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMW opened at $125.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $132.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.31.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.69.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

