U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $281,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

RWR opened at $89.41 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.