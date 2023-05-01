U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,442 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,486,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,277 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 226.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 993,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,605,000 after purchasing an additional 689,276 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,887,000 after purchasing an additional 644,936 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,703,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 102.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 458,443 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Several brokerages have commented on LSXMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

LSXMA opened at $28.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.