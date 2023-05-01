U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,151 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $29.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $958.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

