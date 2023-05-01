U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 287 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $485,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $224.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $248.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.70 and its 200 day moving average is $224.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

