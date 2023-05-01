U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,164 Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,164 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 5.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Associated Banc
In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 4,850 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
Associated Banc Stock Performance
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Associated Banc Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.
Associated Banc Company Profile
Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Associated Banc (ASB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.