U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,164 Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,164 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 5.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 4,850 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.