U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $39.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

