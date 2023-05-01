U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $21.77 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

NYSE:JPM opened at $138.24 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $405.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

