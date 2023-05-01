U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $60,000 Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,239 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 158,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,957 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $43.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

