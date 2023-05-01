U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Hershey by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hershey by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $273.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $273.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.03 and a 200-day moving average of $237.11.
Hershey Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey
In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $3,422,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,952,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.38.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
