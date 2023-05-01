U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $57,000 in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 812,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 247,115 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 512,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,027 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 72,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 27,175 shares during the period. Finally, Jenkins Wealth bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of SJT opened at $7.62 on Monday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.