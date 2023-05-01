U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $60,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $24.63 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

