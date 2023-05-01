U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $61,000 in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $105.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $115.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.