U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $62,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,690,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,340 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MRO opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
