U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $62,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,690,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,340 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.76.

MRO opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.