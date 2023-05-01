U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $64,000 in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $135.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day moving average is $132.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $165.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

