U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $65,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJUL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 29,411 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2,425.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 29,101 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Acas LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000.

BJUL stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $175.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.61.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

